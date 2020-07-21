High Praire Fire Department presents 2019 awards

The High Prairie Fire Department held its annual awards ceremony in Town of High Prairie council chambers July 14. The awards are usually presented at the annual ball but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please see additional photo on page 15.

Ayles voted Firefighter-of-the-Year

Edwina Ayles, centre, was voted 2019 High Prairie Firefighter-of-the-Year. Presenting the award are Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, left, and High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski.

“Edwina Ayles joined the fire department in November 2017. She was bound to make a place in the department and has set lofty goals that she is eventually achieving. Ayles will step up to accept many tasks that go above and beyond expectations. For example, her sewing skill were needed and volunteered to provide all members with masks in the pandemic. She banged these things out in record time so that everyone was safe. She continually challenges herself and is determined to accomplish tasks she normally would not have done. Taking herself to new heights is her goal. She is being recognized by her peers as a person that stands out in all qualities of what a volunteer is for the High Prairie Fire Department. To be recognized is one thing, but to be recognized by your peers is something to be proud of. I congratulate Ayles for being voted as High Prairie Fire Departments Firefighter-of-the-Year for 2019. This has been a longstanding award and she joins a list of people that have been recognized for their efforts.” – Trevor Cisaroski

Cottingham marks 20 years of service

Jason Cottingham, centre, received his 20-year service plaque with the High Prairie Fire Department. Presenting are Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuki, left, and High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski.

“Jason Cottingham has been with the High Prairie Fire Department since January 2000. He has progressed though the ranks and is presently serving as assistant chief in charge of training. Cottingham is very conscientious to make sure things are done as best as possible. He has accepted the responsibility of training, which is a demanding task. He is willing to spend time in evenings and on weekends to help better all members. Whether it be going on the road to certify drivers for the department, to instructing theory for our 1001 Professional Fire Fighter Course. Cottingham is also willing to better himself by taking courses in leadership or whatever pique’s his interest. His experience that he offers to the Forestry Service is nationally recognized. This past year he travelled to Australia to assist with their fire issues. It is with pleasure and appreciation that you are a member of our fire department. Your 20 years of service has been greatly appreciated and hopes you will stay around for a few more years yet. Cottingham is being presented the 20-year service plaque with the High Prairie Fire Department.” – Trevor Cisaroski

Caron receives 2 awards

Michael Caron, centre, received his 10-year Canadian Volunteer Firefighter Services Association Award, and the 12-year Alberta Emergency Services Medal. Presenting are Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuki, left, and High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski.

“Michael Caron joined High Prairie Fire Department in October 2007. He, too, has worked his way through the ranks and is currently serving as deputy chief. He is my right-hand man where I can bounce ideas off and expect a frank, honest opinion, whether it be for or against the topic. Caron has grown to be a leader in the fire department and has the respect of the guys who work with him. He continually strives to learn and improve himself by taking part in training he can attend. His devotion to the fire department cannot go unrecognized. He has represented the High Prairie Fire Department in three major fire events in the province and has demonstrated his knowledge, skills and leadership that has been recognized by other departments and chiefs. Caron is being presented with the 12-year Alberta Emergency Services Medal. The Alberta Emergency Services Medal [AESM] honours emergency services personnel who are involved in supporting emergency prevention, preparedness and response in Alberta, and who have committed 12, 22, 32, 40 years of service. Caron is also receiving the 10-year Canadian Volunteer Firefighter Services Association Award.” – Trevor Cisaroski