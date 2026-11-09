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High Prairie, Big Lakes County inch closer to hiring ED officer

by | Nov 9, 2026 | Councils

An economic development officer for the High Prairie region may be starting early in the new year.

The news is according to a Big Lakes County councillor.

Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin updated council on the process at its regular meeting Oct. 28.

“We’ve had some resumes submitted,” says Mifflin, who chairs the regional economic development committee.

The committee includes council representatives from Big Lakes and Town of High Prairie councils.

“Interviews will commence in November and hopefully we’ ll have a successful candidate after that,” Mifflin says.

Big Lakes council passed a motion Oct. 14 to hire a regional economic development officer with High Prairie.

High Prairie council passed the same motion on Oct 13.

“We do need an economic development officer,” Miffflin said at the Oct. 14 meeting.

The position is recommended in a regional economic development plan from Deloitte Canada adopted by councils in April.

Maximum annual cost of the position would be $138,800 with 50 per cent paid by each municipality, Big Lakes CAO David Reynolds says.

The economic development officer will become an employee of the Town of High Prairie and be based at the town office, Reynolds says.

Ideally, the candidate brings demonstrated experience working in a rural or remote Canadian context, a strong understanding of the unique economic and social dynamics of small and rural communities and a proven track record of managing complex, multi-stakeholder relationships across more than one jurisdiction simultaneously, the job description states.

The position serves both municipalities and the broader region simultaneously.

Key responsibilities of the officer would focus on business retention and expansion, investment readiness and land inventory, inter-governmental collaboration and advocacy and sector development

The posting also seeks a person with a minimum of five year’s experience.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

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