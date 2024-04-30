High Prairie business keeps on ‘Trucking’

The High Prairie terminal of Grimshaw Trucking was awarded the Annual Grimshaw Trucking Terminal Report Card Award. Terminals are evaluated twice a year based on performance, quality and safety standards. At the end of every year, one terminal with the best overall evaluation is awarded up to $10,000 worth of items from their wish list to better their terminal. Above, left-right, Grimshaw Trucking’s area manager Ron Ward, left, is shown with High Prairie manager Derek Stout and some of the items chosen for the terminal.