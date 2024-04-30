High Prairie business keeps on ‘Trucking’

· by · 0

The High Prairie terminal of Grimshaw Trucking was awarded the Annual Grimshaw Trucking Terminal Report Card Award. Terminals are evaluated twice a year based on performance, quality and safety standards. At the end of every year, one terminal with the best overall evaluation is awarded up to $10,000 worth of items from their wish list to better their terminal. Above, left-right, Grimshaw Trucking’s area manager Ron Ward, left, is shown with High Prairie manager Derek Stout and some of the items chosen for the terminal.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment