HIGH PRAIRIE CLOSING MIXED BONSPIEL April 2, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Curling Club's season ended March 16 with the finals of the club Championship. The A Event winner was Brent Kushner's rink, which stole four points in the fourth end to key a 7-5 win over John Chapman's rink. Rink members, left-right, are Dave Martz, Jim Zabolotniuk, Colten Kemp and Brent Kushner. Karen Lemay's rink won the B Event after defeating Belinda McLaughlin's rink 8-4. Rink members, left-right, are Jodie Gordon, Darla Driscoll, Jennifer Norgaard and Karen Lemay. Bernie Poloz's rink won the C Event by edging Lisa Zabolotniuk 7-6. Rink members, left-right, are Gary Adams, Morgan Beamish, Laura Poloz and Bernie Poloz.