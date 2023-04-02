HIGH PRAIRIE CLOSING MIXED BONSPIEL

The High Prairie Curling Club’s season ended March 16 with the finals of the club Championship. The A Event winner was Brent Kushner’s rink, which stole four points in the fourth end to key a 7-5 win over John Chapman’s rink. Rink members, left-right, are Dave Martz, Jim Zabolotniuk, Colten Kemp and Brent Kushner.
Karen Lemay’s rink won the B Event after defeating Belinda McLaughlin’s rink 8-4. Rink members, left-right, are Jodie Gordon, Darla Driscoll, Jennifer Norgaard and Karen Lemay.
Bernie Poloz’s rink won the C Event by edging Lisa Zabolotniuk 7-6. Rink members, left-right, are Gary Adams, Morgan Beamish, Laura Poloz and Bernie Poloz.

