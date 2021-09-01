High Prairie Cornhole League players compete at Nationals

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Five High Prairie and area cornhole players participated in the Inaugural Canadian Cornhole National Championships Aug. 27-29 in Barrie, Ont.



Marlene Auger, Trish Courtoreille, Lloyd Cunningham, John Laderoute and Dennis Prince made the trip after competing in the High Prairie Cornhole League the past few months.



Prince says they formed the local league so they could be eligible to compete in the Canadian championships. The fve who went to Barrie were the ones “that always showed up” to compete locally.



“That’s why I started the league,” says Prince, who has played about 10 years for fun. “We have to be sanctioned.”



Now he plans to take up the sport more seriously.



Auger and Courtoreille competed in Open Ladies’ Singles while Cunningham, Laderoute and Prince tested their skills in Open Men’s Singles.



In addition, Cunningham and Prince competed in Open Men’s Doubles. Auger and Prince formed a team to compete in Open Co-Ed Doubles as did Courtoreille and Laderoute.



Lastly, Prince joined a team called Team West which was comprised of three other players from British Columbia and four from Regina.



Prince says there were 32 teams in each division with each team playing eight round-robin games Aug. 27-28. Afterwards, competitors and/or teams are seeded for double elimination playoffs Aug. 29.



Ironically, the same time the five were in Barrie TSN showed the United States championships on TV.



“The States is massive,” says Prince referring to the growing popularity of the sport.



Prince will attempt to start a new league in the fall, likely, early October.



Results were too late for press reports.