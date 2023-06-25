High Prairie council acknowledges Pride Month

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

For the first time in its history, High Prairie town council is acknowledging Pride Month.

Councillor Donna Deynaka brought forward the suggestion from an unnamed citizen at council’s June 13 meeting.

Deynaka said June was traditionally Pride Month and she was not aware council had done anything in its history to mark the occasion after being asked by the citizen.

“To my knowledge, nothing’s been done so I said I would bring it forward.”

Councillor Judy Stenhouse asked what Deynaka was asking for.

“Acknowledgement it’s Pride Month.”

Stenhouse asked if noting the occasion on the Town’s electronic sign was enough.

“(And) on the website,” added Deynaka.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk did not object.

“I would agree. Put it on the electronic sign,” he said, adding the request was reasonable.

“We’ve never been asked before,” he added.

“I’m fine with that,” added Councillor James Waikle.

The motion to acknowledge Pride Month on the electronic sign and on the Town’s website passed unanimously.