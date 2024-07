Several families attended the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council Father’s Day lunch June 15 at the centre. Families enjoyed a delicious meal prepared by CRC staff in honour of all fathers. Besides enjoying a meal and quality time together as a family, the end of the day was highlighted by a watermelon eating contest, won by Justin Simms. Children also enjoyed many activity centres at the CRC and learned more about the programs offered for families.

Fathers Naal Sharkawi, left, and Justin Simms compete in the watermelon eating contest, won by Simms. By eating delicious watermelon; however, everyone was a winner! As a bonus, fathers were allowed to take home what was not eaten!

The Vandra family was one of many who attended the lunch. Left-right are children Dhyey Vandra, 15, Manav Vandra, 8, father Mayank Vandra and mother Madhavi Vandra. In addition to lunch, they enjoyed crafts.