High Prairie Curling Club hosting qualifier

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
The High Prairie Curling Club will be hosting a Curling Alberta qualifier Jan. 27-28 for the Alberta Mixed Doubles Curling Championship Jan. 27-28.
There are 16 berths available for the Alberta championships. Six teams will pre-qualify through participation in provincial and national tournaments. The other 10 teams will qualify through three qualifiers held in Alberta at the Leduc, High Prairie, and Crowsnest curling clubs.
Three will be competing in High Prairie for a single berth in the Alberta championships:
- Kris Gira and Sophie Brissette from the Calgary Curling Club;
- Rodney Ouellette and Christa Shulman from the Cold Lake Curling Club, and;
- Tom Worth and Diamond Wilson from the Saville Centre in Edmonton.
There will be three draws on Jan. 28 at 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Jan., there will be a draw at 10 a.m. and, if necessary, at 2:30 p.m. to decide the winner.
Spectators are welcome to watch the games for free from the curling club’s upstairs viewing area.