High Prairie Elementary students present popular Dr. Seuss play

High Prairie Elementary School students in Charlene Porisky’s Grade 5/6P class staged the play The Lorax on May 22 under the direction of Music teacher Crystal Larose. The Lorax is a book written by popular children’s author Dr. Seuss and published in 1971. The story is commonly recognized as a fable about the danger of greed causing human destruction of the natural environment, using the literary element of personification to create relatable characters for industry, the environment and environmental activism. The Lorax shows the author’s views on climate changed and pollution and teaches children about how important for everyone to do their part to protect the environment.