High Prairie / Faust RCMP investigate arson

SPN Staff

On August 12, 2020, RCMP responded with the Gift Lake Fire Department to a residential fire, which left the house burned to its basement foundation.



At 1:16 a.m., the RCMP were dispatched to assist at the fire and arrived to see the house fully engulfed in flames.



No one was in the residence at the time of the fire.



Evidence at the scene led the fire department to call in the Fire Commissioner’s Office for investigation. It has been determined that the cause of the house fire is suspicious. RCMP are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire.



The RCMP are looking for information from anyone who may know something about this fire, or may have seen anything suspicious. Please contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370 if you know anything.