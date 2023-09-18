The popular High Prairie Fire Chase returns Oct. 1 at Jaycee Park at 1:30 p.m.

Participants can enter the five- and 10-km walk or run. The fundraising event is held by the High Prairie Fire and Rescue Society to encourage everyone to lead a more active and healthy lifestyle.

Advance tickets up to Sept. 24 are $40 for adults and $20 for youth ages 0-13 years. After Sept. 24 the fees increase to $45 per adult and $25 for youth.

Opportunities for sponsorship are available. Contact Jenifer Anderson at (780) 291-0397 or email jen8ball@gmail.com