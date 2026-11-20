High Prairie Royal Purple Elks member Linda VandenBerg, left, and High Prairie Elks member Greg Smith lay a wreath for their organizations.

Citizens took time to reflect at the High Prairie Remembrance Day service.

They honoured and remembered local men and women who served in times of war and peace and those who sacrificed their lives.

High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett read the names of the local men who sacrificed while leading the service Nov. 11 at the Legion. He then paid the traditional tribute from the poem For the Fallen written by Robert Laurence Binyon published in 1914.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning – we will remember them,” Ebbett said.

Thanks and tributes were expressed for those you fought for the freedoms of Canadians. Town of High Prairie Mayor Dan Vandermeulen encouraged everyone to honour and reflect.

“We need to remember and honour the Veterans and those who have died,” Vandermeulen said.

For lives lost, it is tragic.

“It is often said they gave their lives for us,” Vandermeulen said.

“They didn’t give their lives. Their lives were ripped from them in violence.”

He officially announced that 51 Ave. along the block in front of the Legion has been declared Veterans Way. High Prairie council passed a motion to that effect at its council meeting Nov. 10.

Big Lakes County Reeve Tyler Airth further reflected and gave thanks.

“I hope we can continue to show the support deserved for those brave Canadians who have made the decision to serve our country,” Airth said.

He added Canadians must remember and honour them.

“We have a duty to honour those who have fallen and those who have returned home forever changed,” Airth added.

“They deserve our thoughts and prayers every day, not just today, as we may never fully know the struggles they have faced or still face.”

Canadians owe them extensive gratitude.

“To everyone brave enough to wake up each morning and dawn that uniform, to everyone who has served and sacrificed for their family, neighbours and country, sometimes paying the ultimate price, we say thank you for your service,” Airth said.

“Your selflessness and dedication do not go unnoticed, nor should they ever, as we all enjoy the safety and freedoms you you have fought for.

“We will never forget, we will always remember you.”

Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen and Lesser Slave Lake MLA Scott Sinclair were absent; however, High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt Jason Barber read a message from Viersen.

“Remembrance Day is more than a moment to look back,” Viersen wrote.

“It is an opportunity to reflect on the cost of freedom and to honour those who served.”

Viersen reflected on the Canadian men and women who serve in peacekeeping missions.

“We remember their courage, bravery and selflessness as they fought to defend our country. We pay tribute to their unwavering commitment to protecting the freedoms we hold dear. Above all, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, laying down their lives in service to their country and their fellow Canadians.”

High Prairie Victory Life Church Pastor Phil Lutton gave an inspirational meditation simply titled The Cost. The brief message was based on Galatians 5:1 and 13.

“As we remember those who served before us and those we have recently lost, may we honour their legacy by renewing our understanding and commitment to the cost of the freedoms we have, need to uphold and the immense price that was paid for them,” Lutton said.

“By recalling and remembering the history here, of all those who have served, we will learn the true cost of our freedom and value it accordingly.”

About 30 wreaths were laid on behalf of governments, Legion, military services, law enforcement, emergency services, first responders, families of late Veterans, community organizations and businesses.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Carol Hanlon lays a wreath for Indigenous Veterans

Longtime Legion member George Bennett, 104, middle, holds a wreath with Legion member Ron McLean, left, and High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron 539 Cadet Lillian Ehrler before it is laid for the Royal Air Force and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Town of High Prairie Mayor Daniel Vandermeulen, left, and Big Lakes County Reeve Tyler Airth, each lay a wreath for their municipality.

High Prairie Air Cadets Squadron 539 Cadets LAC Sophia Willier read In Flanders Fields.

The Last Post and Reveille is played on the trumpet by Collin Rattray, director of the High Prairie and District Community Band.

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie stand in the colour party. Left-right, are F/Sgt Faith Bruneau, LAC Amelia Kemp, Cadet Bryce Willier, LAC Sophia Willier and Cpl. Ryan Smith.

Piper S/Sgt Major Ian Ferguson leads dignitaries onto the stage at the Remembrance Day service.

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (High Prairie) trustee Leanne Cox lays a wreath.

High Prairie Victory Life Church Pastor Phil Lutton lays a wreath on behalf of the church.

High Prairie Fire Department deputy fire chief Edwina Ayles lays a wreath for the fire department.

Evelyn Lesiuk lays a wreath for the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett lays a wreath for the Legion.