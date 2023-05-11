High Prairie hospital, J.B. Wood closed

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

To ensure the safety of all patients, residents, and staff, the High Prairie Health Complex and J.B. Wood Continuing Care Centre are temporarily closed due to wildfire activity in the area.

Effective 11 p.m. on May 6, Alberta Health Services (AHS) and EMS partners safely evacuated the final patients and long-term care residents from the High Prairie Health Complex and J.B. Wood in response to an evacuation order alert issued due to the current wildfire risk.

More than 80 patients and residents were safely evacuated.

AHS continues to contact families of loved ones to share patient and resident location information. Where possible, staff and physicians have accompanied patients and residents to alternative sites to ensure care continuity.

The hospital and J.B. Wood will remain closed until it is safe to reopen.

AHS advises if anyone has an emergency, please call 911.

EMS resources remain in the area to provide support.

All appointments with laboratory services, diagnostic imaging, mental health and public health in High Prairie are postponed. Clients will be contacted directly by AHS to be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Patients who require hemodialysis are being accommodated at other facilities, and home care clients impacted by the evacuation have been contacted to arrange for alternative home visits and support from nursing teams.