High Prairie minor soccer kicked off another season May 16 on fields at St. Andrew’s School. Players were excited to get back into action after the seasons were cancelled in 2021 and 2020 during COVID-19 restrictions. The High Prairie and District Minor Soccer Association hosts soccer Monday and Wednesday nights until June 22 followed by a wrap-up barbecue June 25. A total of 104 players ages 2-15 have registered.

Time to get on the ball! Players in the youngest age group warm up to begin a season of soccer. Left-right, are William Niedzielski, 4, Eddie Johnson, 5, Nora Marx, 3, Hudson Haas, 4, Arreia Auger, 5, and Meleah Schroeder, 4.