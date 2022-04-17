HIGH PRAIRIE LADIES CURLING LEAGUE

Karen Lemay’s rink won the High Prairie Curling Club Ladies League title. Lemay stole two points in the final end to defeat Lisa Zabolotniuk 5-4. Left-right are Karen Lemay, Jennifer Norgaard, Darla Driscoll and Tammy Monahan. Missing is Alix Breton.

