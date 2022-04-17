HIGH PRAIRIE LADIES CURLING LEAGUE April 17, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Karen Lemay’s rink won the High Prairie Curling Club Ladies League title. Lemay stole two points in the final end to defeat Lisa Zabolotniuk 5-4. Left-right are Karen Lemay, Jennifer Norgaard, Darla Driscoll and Tammy Monahan. Missing is Alix Breton. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Fundraiser for Splash Park May 8 Indian Residential School Gathering Accused poachers ordered to attend court in person Tootoo speaks to NLC students