High Prairie Legion gets boost

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will get funding from Big Lakes County to support its hall.

At its regular meeting July 26, council approved a request from the High Prairie Legion for a community hall operating grant in the amount of $3,000.

“The Legion has requested a 2023 community hall/facility operating grant to assist in paying a substantial higher insurance premium, as well as other operating costs,” says grants officer Samantha Smith.

Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux said the Legion is a good organization.

“They do a lot of good things in the community,” Chalifoux says.

Smith says the Legion last received funding from Big Lakes in 2020.

“There are no allocated funds to the Royal Canadian Legion for operating grant funding in the 2023 budget,” Smith says.

“Any approved funding would be considered a budgetary overage.”

The grants policy states that in order to be eligible for funding, the community organization shall be a registered society in good standing within Alberta or have charitable status with the Government of Canada.