High Prairie Light-Up is Dec. 1

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association wishes to remind residents that High Prairie Light-Up is Friday, Dec. 1.

“We had a call last week asking us when Light-Up was,” says chair Chris Clegg.

“We did change it to one week later than the traditional last week of November,” he adds. “We again remind anyone who is holding events on Light-Up date that it is one week later.”

The extra week gives the Town of High Prairie another week to decorate the trees. The traditional date of the last Friday of November falls on the earliest possible date this year (Nov. 24).

“And Dec. 1 is a traditional payday so if the High Prairie & Area Chamber of Commerce or businesses want to do a promotion, it falls in nicely,” Clegg adds.