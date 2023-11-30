High Prairie Light-Up is Friday, Dec. 1!

Many events and activities are planned as High Prairie gears up for High Prairie Light-Up Friday, Dec. 1.

The event, co-hosted by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association and Town of High Prairie, culminates with the “flipping of the switch” just after 7 p.m. to turn on the Christmas lights for the holiday season.

“Beautification has been planning this event for months,” says Beautification chair Chris Clegg.

“The first thing people may notice is Light-Up is not the traditional last Friday of November. We decided Nov. 24 was too early and decided to go a week later. This also gave the Town of High Prairie public works staff another week to string the lights.

“I hope people realize how much time and effort the town staff put into this celebration each year,” says Clegg. “Without the support of town council and staff, Light-Up could not happen. We thank them for that.”

Several sponsors have also chipped in to help make the event a success.

“They will all be acknowledged in our annual “thank you ad” in the South Peace News Christmas issue,” says Clegg.

Twice Is Nice recently donated $5,000 to Beautification. In turn, they were allowed to choose someone to “flip the switch” to turn on the lights. Sophie Oliver will do so after the Santa Claus Parade shortly after 7 p.m. at Santa’s Workshop in the Civic Square.

“Please come to town and enjoy the celebration, many activities and do some shopping,” says Clegg.

“Many people have worked hard to organize events for your enjoyment,” he adds. “Please note many take place before and after the Santa Claus Parade. Each promises to be a lot of fun.”

Following is a list of activities:

Holiday Market at the Legion Hall

Marigold Enterprises holds its annual Holiday Market at the High Prairie Legion Hall from 4-9 p.m.

Dozens of tables from local area vendors will have many home-baked goods and crafts for sale.

Concession will be on site.

Watershed Council Light-Up Bingo!

It’s becoming one of the more fun traditions at High Prairie Light-Up!

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council is again holding Light-Up Bingo Dec. 1 in conjunction with other Light-Up festivities.

Everyone is encouraged to pick up a bingo card and go around town all day to collect stamps. Then, from between 6-9 p.m. you can drop off your cards at Freson Bros. to enter one of four draws for gift packages.

Free bingo cards are available at the Watershed Council office, A-1 Western Wear Tack and Gifts, South Peace News, Freson Bros, or you can print them on your home computer by going to the Watershed Council website at www.lswc.ca

Children under 13 years of age must be accompanied by an adult for each stamp collected.

For more information, contact the Watershed Council at (780) 523-9800.

CRC Children’s Christmas Party

The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council is holding its annual Children’s Christmas Party at its building at 4924- 53 Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon.

The party is geared for children 0-5 years. Please bring your camera for a photo with Santa!

Parents, please bring a healthy snack for your child.

Friendship Centre opens for holiday crafts

If you are looking for something a bit different, tasty and fun to do, go to the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre from 4-8 p.m.

Many holiday crafts will be taking place. Decorate some cookies, partake in cranberry-popcorn garland making, or make a gingerbread house or Christmas wreath.

And if you’re hungry, enjoy a delicious bannock burger for $5 or hotdog for $2.

A Christmas backdrop will be set up so parents can take photos.

And if you’re in the mood to go hunting, a family scavenger hunt takes place. Pick up the list Nov. 27 at the centre.

There is plenty to do at the centre. Drop by and have a look for yourself! You just never know what deocoration you night make for your house this Christmas!

Chili Cookoff!

The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council is hosting the Chili Cookoff this year.

This year, families will be cooking chili comprised of parents and/or guardians and their children: mother and daughter, father and son, mother and son, father and daughter, etc. to promote a fun family activity.

“We think this is a fun way for families to share some quality time together, which fits in perfectly with the CRC’s mandate,” says Clegg.

As in past years, people attending pay $5 to sample six types of chili and vote first to third for your favourite, or chose a large bowl of your choice, also for $5. Winner wins bragging rights!

“Wholesale Market in High Prairie has kindly generated all food supplies for the cookoff,” says Clegg.

“To show our gratitude, Beautification is donating all sales from the chili cookoff to the CRC’s Santa Little Helper program.”

People can sample chili at the CRC at 4924- 53 Ave. from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Santa Claus Parade returns

The Santa Claus Parade returns this year as a prelude to the “flipping of the switch” at the Civic Square.

There is no charge to enter the parade.

“Please bring your entry to the street south of the old water treatment plant around 6:15-6:30 p.m.,” says Clegg. “We want to start the parade at 6:45 p.m. to be at the Civic Square at 7 p.m.”

Clegg adds Beautification appreciates those who enter the parade, sometimes under poor weather conditions.

“The parade is the perfect way for Santa Mrs. Claus to say hi to everyone and say a few words before the lights are turned on,” says Clegg.

Santa’s visit moved to Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre

“We want to remind everyone that Santa will be visiting children at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, not the fire hall as in past years,” says Clegg.

“The fire department has a big event the next day and needs time to prepare so we understand they would be taxed too far to supervise the fire hall this year, clean up after, etc.,” says Clegg.

“They have been more than accommodating for years and we hope to return next year to the fire hall.”

Also, several businesses are donating candy and other items for the bags of treats children will receive.

“We thank Tim Hortons for providing hot chocolate and Freon Bros. for oranges and cookies at the GBRC,” says Clegg.

The High Prairie Air Cadets, who will be marching in the parade, Royal Purple Elks and other volunteers will all help in to serve beverages and cookies at the GBRC.

Odds and ends. . .

One of High Prairie’s newest businesses – Peace Country Apparel – is opening Light-Up Night for a sale.

Each hour until 9 p.m., a sale takes place offering 15 per cent off at 4 p.m. and progressing to a bigger and better deal with 40 per cent off at 9 p.m.

The sale includes all item except Anian Clothing, which will be 10 per cent of the entire evening.

Peace Country Apparel is located in the Trade-Wind Plaza behind Grassroots Realty, who will be serving hot chocolate and cookies all evening to welcome their new neighbours.

As well, The Bargain Shop! will be giving away free popcorn on Light-Up night to customers. They are staying open until 10 p.m.