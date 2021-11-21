High Prairie man charged with first-degree murder

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie man is facing charges of first-degree murder and forcible confinement in connection with the death of a Sucker Creek man Nov. 19.

RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Susan Richter says on Nov. 19 at about 5:30 p.m., with assistance from the Alberta RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, a male was taken into custody in relation to this homicide.

“Travis Myles Melnyk, 40, of High Prairie, has been charged,” says Richter.

Melynk was brought before a Justice of the Peace for a judicial interim release hearing and was remanded into custody. His first court appearance to enter pleas to charges is Monday, Nov. 22, in High Prairie provincial court at 9 a.m.

In the early morning of Nov. 19, Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a residence in Sucker Creek First Nation.

“Emergency Services arrived on scene and found a 35-year-old male deceased,” says RCMP Media Relations Officer Susan Richter.

“The initial investigation determined the circumstances surrounding the death appeared to be suspicious in nature. The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit are involved and have taken over carriage of the investigation.”

Richter adds the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, with assistance from Lakeshore Regional Police Service and High Prairie RCMP, continue to investigate.

The man’s name was not released.

Police have also not released the cause of death.