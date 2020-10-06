High Prairie man pulls knife on female victim

H.P. court docket

Sept. 28, 2020

Judge C.K.W. Thietke

A High Prairie man awakes today with a longer criminal record after pleading guilty to several charges.

Teague Allan Willier, 21, was handed a global sentence of 119 days on eight charges when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Sept. 28.

However, Willier was given full credit for time already served in custody as he appeared in the prisoner’s box in court.

Willier was also fined $500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $150, on counts of obstructing a peace officer and for failing to comply with release conditions.

Court heard the charge arose after Willier identified himself by another name when he was asked by High Prairie RCMP on May 25, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor student-at-law for.

Willier also breached release orders when he was not residing at a residence as directed by his bail supervisor, the Crown added.

Willier pleading guilty to assault with a weapon, mischief causing damage under $5,000, stealing a credit card, possession of stolen property, and four counts of failing to comply with release orders.

“Some of these are serious charges,” Judge C.K.W. Thietke said.

Willier was holding a knife during an assault with a female, the Crown said.

“He pulled out a knife and moved the knife behind his back is if he were going to swing it at her,” Kachroo said.

Willier was also in possession of a stolen TV.

He stole a credit card that was inside a wallet stolen from a backyard in High Prairie.

Willier also damaged a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck.

“He pulled off the door handle and he tried to hotwire the vehicle,” Kachroo said.

For the charges of release orders, court heard he breached orders that included being out of his residence while on a 24-hour-a-day curfew, no contact, and no weapons and knives.

The judge supported the joint submission from the Crown and Willier’s lawyer, lawyer Harry Jong.

Willier is taking steps to put his lifestyle of addictions behind him.

“He says he has addictions to meth and other drugs,” Jong said.

“Most of the time in these incidents, he was under the influence of some type of drug.

“He says he has to stay away from drugs and some people.”



– – – – – – –



Frederick Sutherland, 35, of Kapawe’no, was fined $450, plus a victim fine surcharge of $120, after pleading guilty to mischief causing damage under $5,000.

Court heard Sutherland broke a door at a residence in Gift Lake on June 15, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor.

“He broke the door frame and the locking mechanism.”

Sutherland has already paid for the damages, duty counsel Derek Renzini told court.

He is pleading guilty and taking responsibility,” Renzini added.

Alcohol is an underlying factor in the incident.

Sutherland was also fined $100, plus a victim fine surcharge of $30, for failing to appear in court.



– – – – – – –



Lezane W. Okimaw, 19, was fined $300, plus a victim fine surcharge of $90, after pleading guilty to assault.

The charge arose after Okimaw hit his aunt at his grandmother’s home in Driftpile on March 11, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor.

“He and his aunt were arguing over property stored when it turned physical,” Kachroo said.

“He struck her in the mouth and caused swelling on the face.”

No other details were disclosed.

Okimaw pleaded guilty on his own without legal counsel.

“This involved a crime of violence,” Judge C.K.W. Thietke said.

“With a guilty plea, he takes responsibility.”



– – – – – – –



Robin Lee Cardinal, 19, was fined $2,000, plus a victim fine surcharge of $600, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

She recorded a breath sample of 200 mg after she was stopped July 4 in Grouard by High Prairie RCMP, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor.

“That’s the lowest fine I can give for the reading,” Judge C.K.W. Thietke said, noting the reading was over two times the legal limit.

Cardinal was also suspended from driving a vehicle for one year.

She pleaded guilty on her own without legal counsel.



– – – – – – –



Lance Dennis Keay, 28, of High Prairie, was fined $1,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $450, after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

He provided a breath sample of 160 mg after he was stopped in High Prairie by High Prairie RCMP on July 25, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor.

“As this is a guilty plea on the first appearance, you are taking responsibility,” Judge C.K.W. Thietke said as he spoke to Keay.

Keay was also suspended from driving for one year.

He pleaded guilty on his own without legal counsel.



– – – – – – –



Kevin Chris Chalifoux was fined $2,500, plus a victim fine surcharge of $500, for permitting someone to drive his vehicle without insurance.

He pleaded guilty on his own without legal counsel.



– – – – – – –



Stacy Lee Abstreiter, 34, of Beaverlodge, was sentenced to probation for one year, after pleading guilty to possession of stolen property.

She was in a vehicle that had a stolen licence plate on it, said Sheen Kachroo, Crown prosecutor.

Judge C.K.W. Thietke supported the joint submission from the Crown and duty counsel Derek Renzini.

Under the terms of his probation order, Ab- streiter cannot be in a vehicle without the written permission from the registered owner.



– – – – – – –



Jessie-Lee W. Belcourt, 25, of Joussard, was fined $600 for driving a vehicle while authorized.