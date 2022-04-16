HIGH PRAIRIE MEN’S CURLING LEAGUE

Marc Boisvert’s rink won the High Prairie Curling Club Men’s League. Boisvert built a big early lead and hung on to defeat Jim Zabolotniuk 7-6. Left-right are Marc Boisvert, Michael Leger, Sam Leger [sub] and Mike Benoit. Missing is Garrett Zahacy.

