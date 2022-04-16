HIGH PRAIRIE MEN’S CURLING LEAGUE April 16, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Marc Boisvert’s rink won the High Prairie Curling Club Men’s League. Boisvert built a big early lead and hung on to defeat Jim Zabolotniuk 7-6. Left-right are Marc Boisvert, Michael Leger, Sam Leger [sub] and Mike Benoit. Missing is Garrett Zahacy. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You A former NHL player’s plea to end the cycle of suicide Seeds to support Ukraine Remembrance Day poster wins 2 prizes Driftpile members demand accountability