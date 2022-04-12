HIGH PRAIRIE MIXED CURLING LEAGUE

Bernie Poloz’s rink won the High Prairie Curling Club Mixed League A Event title. Poloz scored the winning point with last rock in an extra end to defeat John Chapman 5-4. Left-right are Poloz, Lynn Smith and Jesse Smith. Missing is Laura Poloz.
Bob Owens’s rink won the High Prairie Curling Club Mixed League B Event title after defeating Pat Monahan 8-4. Left-right are Bob Owens, Sam Leger, Victoria McCormick and Bob Heyde.
Ashley Smith’s rink won the High Prairie Curling Club Mixed League C Event title after defeating Gary Adams 6-4 in the final. Left-right are Morgan Beamish, Kyle Rosychuk, Ashley Smith, Gord Meneice and Claude Smith.

