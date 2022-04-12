HIGH PRAIRIE MIXED CURLING LEAGUE April 12, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Bernie Poloz’s rink won the High Prairie Curling Club Mixed League A Event title. Poloz scored the winning point with last rock in an extra end to defeat John Chapman 5-4. Left-right are Poloz, Lynn Smith and Jesse Smith. Missing is Laura Poloz. Bob Owens’s rink won the High Prairie Curling Club Mixed League B Event title after defeating Pat Monahan 8-4. Left-right are Bob Owens, Sam Leger, Victoria McCormick and Bob Heyde. Ashley Smith’s rink won the High Prairie Curling Club Mixed League C Event title after defeating Gary Adams 6-4 in the final. Left-right are Morgan Beamish, Kyle Rosychuk, Ashley Smith, Gord Meneice and Claude Smith. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Invasive Special workshop April 28 Summer music festival returning to High Prairie Big Lakes County charity golf tourney back in full swing Falher Honey Festival returns June 17-19