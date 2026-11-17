Rikki Lee doing what she does best. Photo courtesy of Rikki Lee.

For Rikki Lee, clearing clutter can mean more than making a home look tidy. That is one of the reasons she started her business, Clarity Creator, to help people build functional spaces and ease the stress of managing their belongings.

Lee, whose business opened Jan. 1, 2025, says her work takes her into homes, offices, garages and other spaces where clients need help getting organized.

“It’s about getting rid of things that take up mental and physical space to create room for what really matters,” Lee says.

She says the idea for the business grew out of inspiration from a mentor who organized. Lee realized she struggled to find clarity in her own life and that clutter made the challenge worse.

She says removing items and replacing them with intention brings her peace, an approach she now brings to her work with clients.

The process starts with helping people categorize their belongings, Lee says. From there, they work through a purge before putting items back in places chosen for functionality and productivity.

She encourages clients to discuss the meaning behind their possessions as they sort through them, saying the goal is to find the right home for the things they keep.

Lee says people can hold on to items they never see or use, allowing belongings to accumulate until the volume becomes overwhelming and adds to their mental stress.

“If your mind is full, it’s hard to make space for anything additional,” she says.

Lee says professional organizing is not a service reserved for wealthy clients.

“It’s not only for rich people,” she says, comparing organizers to cleaners while noting that the two serve slightly different purposes.

For her, organizing involves helping clients decide how their belongings fit into a space, rather than simply cleaning it, Lee says. Categorizing, sorting and arranging items are the steps she uses to make those spaces work for the people using them.

Lee says both efficiency and appearance matter when arranging a space. Having things set up efficiently and aesthetically can make a difference in everyday life, she says.

She says people always need help organizing, and she hopes taking that task off their shoulders allows them to focus on other things. The aim, she says, is a more functional environment that relieves day-to-day pressure.

The business is based in High Prairie. Information about its services and booking is available through its website, claritycreator.ca, she says.

“I’m all about helping people organize their space to increase functionality and decrease stress,” she says.

Clarity Creator also has a Facebook page, where Lee says she currently has promotions that people can participate in to earn gift cards.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News