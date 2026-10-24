High Prairie physician honoured for commitment to training future rural doctors

Dr. Niazee, a physician in High Prairie since 2015, recently received a Gold Star Award Certificate in recognition of his dedication to educating medical students and residents interested in rural medicine. He holds the award and a Teaching Site Recognition Plaque from the University of Calgary, which is displayed in the High Prairie Health and Wellness Clinic.

A well-respected High Prairie physician was recognized recently for his efforts in training the next generation of doctors.

Dr. Ali Niazee was recognized by the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine for his outstanding commitment to teaching and mentoring future physicians.

In doing so, Dr. Niazee has helped shape the next generation of doctors through his unselfish commitment to the profession.

Dr. Niazee, a physician in High Prairie since 2015, recently received a Gold Star Award Certificate in recognition of his dedication to educating medical students and residents interested in rural medicine. The award acknowledges his ongoing commitment to sharing his knowledge, clinical expertise, and experience with learners training in rural Alberta.

In a letter of appreciation from the Cumming School of Medicine’s Department of Distributed Learning & Rural Initiatives and Department of Family Medicine, university leaders expressed their sincere gratitude for Dr. Niazee’s continued support of medical learners and his willingness to provide preceptorship opportunities during the 2026-27 academic year.

The letter emphasized the important role physician educators play in shaping future doctors, noting that teaching is one of medicine’s greatest responsibilities. Through his mentorship, Dr. Niazee helps learners develop not only clinical skills but also a deeper understanding of patient care, community health, and the unique rewards of practicing medicine in a rural setting.

Medical students and residents frequently describe their rural rotations as some of the most meaningful experiences of their training. Learners gain exposure to a broad range of clinical experiences while working closely with physicians who serve as mentors and role models.

In addition to Dr. Niazee’s individual recognition, High Prairie was honored with a Teaching Site Recognition Plaque from the University of Calgary. The plaque recognizes the community’s contribution to medical education and the important role High Prairie plays in providing valuable learning experiences for future physicians.

The recognition also acknowledges the clinic staff and members of the local health-care team whose support helps create a welcoming and enriching environment for learners. Their efforts contribute significantly to the success of medical students and residents during their rural placements.

The plaque will be proudly displayed at the High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic as a symbol of High Prairie’s partnership with the University of Calgary and its ongoing commitment to training future health-care professionals.

As Alberta continues to face challenges recruiting physicians to rural communities, teaching opportunities such as those provided in High Prairie are more important than ever. By welcoming students and residents into the community, Dr. Niazee helps future doctors gain a firsthand appreciation of rural medicine, the strong relationships that develop between physicians and patients, and the vital role rural health care plays in Alberta.

Many learners leave their rural rotations with a greater understanding of the opportunities available in communities like High Prairie. Experiences such as these can influence career decisions and inspire future physicians to return to rural Alberta to practice.

Through his dedication to teaching and mentorship, Dr. Niazee is not only helping educate tomorrow’s doctors but also helping ensure that communities like High Prairie remain visible and attractive places for future physicians to build their careers and serve local families for years to come.

The Gold Star Award Certificate presented to Dr. Niazee.