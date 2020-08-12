High Prairie pleads county for carryover

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie town council is determined to persuade Big Lakes County council to provide a carryover grant of $407,000 from 2019 turned down by county council in 2020.



After the county withheld the carryover amount at its council meeting June 10, High Prairie council is turning to county residents to assure the funding that will be used for upgrades to the water treatment plant that benifits the region.



“We’re not going to give up on this,” says Councillor Brian Gilroy, who initiated the effort.



“If county residents believe the county council made a mistake by taking back the 2019 capital grant, they need to speak to their councillor and let their voices be heard.



“I believe that citizens of the county can make a difference if they speak up.”



Mayor Brian Panasiuk says the town is working with the county to propose a solution.



“We are in discussions with the county and I am sure that together we will come to a mutually agreeable resolution,” Panasiuk says.



“Pulling the grant funding after the capital projects were approved has left the town in a difficult financial position.”



He says the town wants to build on the good partnership with the county.



“The town and county have had a good working relationship for many years which is evident by the Inter-municipal Collaborative Framework Agreement that we recently signed that outlines 21 areas where the town and county have been working together to make our region a better place to live,” Panasiuk says.



CAO Brian Martinson says the town is counting on the funding to pay for costs to upgrade the water treatment plant that benefits the county.



One quarter of the water produced in the plant serves the county, Martinson notes.



He says the town has already paid $1,419,348.77 for the project to date, he notes.



Councillor Debbie Rose is also disappointed and trusts the town and county can come to an agreement.



“I feel it’s bad business to go back on your word, even if you discover a legal ‘out’,” Rose says.



“I am hopeful through upcoming discussions, we may be able to work through this issue.”



Infrastructure projects, like upgrading the water treatment plant, benefit all water users, including county users, schools, hospital and businesses, she says.



“I’m sure most of the county residents understand and support the need to work together,” Rose says.



“We have always had a very good relationship with the county and I feel it’s integral in the success of the region, so I have appreciated our inter-municipal agreement on do many services.



“I understand based on government changes to linear assessment that the counties funding has been cut and appreciate why they cannot continue to fund infrastructure projects in 2020.”



At its regular meeting June 10, county council approved a recommendation to decline a carryover for the town’s 2019 capital grant.



Council voted 5-3 to deny the carryover.



Reeve Richard Simard (Joussard), Kinuso Councillor Ken Killeen, Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard, Grouard Councillor Fern Welch and South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart voted in favour.



High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews and Prairie Echo – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx voted against the recommendation.



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell was absent.