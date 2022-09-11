High Prairie RCMP outlines 6 priorities in plan

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP has expanded its commitment to protect its jurisdiction that includes Faust RCMP.

At its regular meeting Aug. 25, Town of High Prairie council accepted a letter from High Prairie S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell.

He was scheduled to appear a delegation for a regular update but was unable to attend.

Cpl. Sandy Desjardins appeared in his place.

“Crime rates show we are trending downward,” Desjardins says.

The letter from the High Prairie unit commander outlines the priorities of police.

“The result of our collaborative efforts is a plan that is robust, responsive to community needs and in alignment with government ministry and partner plans and priorities,” Tarzwell says.

“In addition to local established collaboratively between your community and our local detachment, the Alberta RCMP has developed broader priorities for the provincial RCMP service.”

The 2022-25 joint business plan is focused on six priorities as stated in a letter to council.

-Enhancing engagement and communication with communities and stakeholders:

RCMP commits to engage with our communities to collectively develop policing priorities that are community led and enhancing communication about matters related to local policing services.

-Community safety and well being:

RCMP commits to work with partners in an integrated multifaceted manner to interrupt the cycle of crime and victimization.

-Indigenous communities:

RCMP commits to strengthen relationships, work together in support of reconciliation and respond to the needs of Indigenous communities.

-Equity, diversity and inclusion:

RCMP commits to promote inclusion and build trust with diverse communities by addressing the behaviours that threaten their sense of safety and belonging.

-Crime reduction:

RCMP commits to understand the drivers of crime and focus on priority offenders to increase community safety.

-Enhancing service delivery:

RCMP commits to ensure service delivery models and strategies effectively meet the policing needs of local communities.