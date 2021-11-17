High Prairie RCMP seek public’s assistance in robbery investigation

At 10 p.m. on Nov.16, 2021, High Prairie RCMP responded to a 911 call of a robbery at a business on 47 Street in Grouard.

The investigation revealed that two male suspects entered the store shortly before 10 p.m. and confronted the male employee. The employee was assaulted during the course of the robbery and suffered serious injuries. The two males then left the business with merchandise from the store, and left the area on foot.

The employee was transported by Emergency Medical Services to the local hospital.

Suspect 1 is described as:

Male

Average height

Medium build

Wearing a black hoodie or hooded jacket with Adidas-style stipes on the arms, dark pants

Suspect 2 is described as:

Male

Average height

Medium build

Wearing a black hoodie or hooded jacket with blue patches on the arms and light coloured pants

High Prairie RCMP continue to investigate this incident and are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible. Please contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.