High Prairie records more than 130 calls

The 2020 High Prairie Fire Department. Kneeling in the front row, left-right, are Chantelle Ayles, Jesse Nobert, Jennifer Anderson, Grant Halverson, Jen Ehman and Lt. Luci Martinson. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Jen Zallum, assistant fire chief Jason Cottingham, Austin Stout, Zachary Hamelin, Capt. Dave Martinson, John Hesse, Wade Rederburg, Steve Rotenburger and Edwina Ayles. Missing are deputy fire chief Michael Caron, Lt. Michael Belyan, Kennedy Buchan, Dan Mercer, Phillip MacKenzie, Capt. Brandon Letendre, Darcy Foster, Kevin Dube, Max Adams, Ronnie Tiffin and Amanda Caouette.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Fire Department is having another busy year, called out to more than 100 incidents.



Fire chief Trevor Cisaroski says the department has responded to 132 calls by Sept. 24, that vary from structure fires, motor vehicle collisions, wildland fires and monitored alarms.



“I have to congratulate the town people for their great record,” Cisaroski says. “We have not had any major structure fires in the past call response rotation, Dec. 30, 2018 to Nov. 30, 2019.”



“Keep this up, and always keep fire safety in the back of your minds.”



Perhaps the message is getting across.



The Fire Prevention Week theme “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” is directed mostly at the residential audience, he says.



“Safe cooking habits will ensure that the meal will be enjoyed rather than ending in a bad day,” Cisaroski says.



Again he is concerned about the growing number of false alarms on security systems in homes and businesses.



“With the monitoring companies canvassing the area, more systems are being activated,” Cisaroski says.



“This has increased our call dispatch for these alarms, which fortunately have all been false alarms.



“These dispatches can be averted when home owners cancel the alarm immediately before the alarm company goes to send the fire department.



“To reduce false alarm responses, please make it a priority to cancel the monitoring dispatch.”



The fire department currently has 26 members, all volunteers, says Cisaroski.



“That being said, when a call comes in, those folks leave their sleep, family time, work and play to provide first responder services to our community,” Cisaroski says.



Members of the fire department include trades people, public servants, mill employees, professionals and all walks of life.



If you have ever considered giving the fire service a try, we are having a recruit intake coming up in November.



Applications must be completed and handed in prior to Nov. 9.



Applications are available in the fire hall office, from any member, and online on the town website at www.highprairie.ca.



No experience is needed, but check the application for requirements.



Cisaroski continues to move the fire department since he became fire chief Aug. 26, 2019.



“This past year, I have been busy developing various initiatives to change directions of some operations,’ says Cisaroski.



“It has been done with a collaborative effort of our team, and will move us in a positive direction.”



He has also enjoyed the partnership with the town.



“I am honored and privileged to have council’s confidence to lead our great team in providing fire protection service to our areas,” Cisaroski says.



For more information on the High Prairie fire department, contact Cisaroski by phone at (780) 523-7733 (cell) or e-mail to [email protected]