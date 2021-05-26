High Prairie Red Wings Day proclaimed for May 26

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings’ hockey team is being honoured by local town council.

Town of High Prairie council proclaimed May 26 as High Prairie Red Wing Day at its regular meeting May 25.

The Red Wings became the first champions of the West Division in the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League on May 22.

They beat the Slave Lake Icedogs 7-1 May 22 to sweep the best-of-five final series in the four-team division.

“It’s a symbolic gesture,” Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.

The town will promote the day on its website and electronic sign at the town office.

Council congratulates the Red Wings as head coach and general manager Kevin Hopfner appeared online as a delegation.

“Congratulations; what a run to end the year, ”Panasiuk says.

“Anytime you have a winning streak and win a championship, it’s quite an accomplishment.”

Councillor Michael Long says the championship was a boost to the community.

“It’s big news in a bleak winter,” Long says.

The Red Wings ended the season on a 24-game winning streak, including five in the playoffs.

Restrictions in the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the 42-game regular season to 21.