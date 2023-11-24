High Prairie Santa Claus Parade Dec. 1

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association and the Town of High Prairie host the annual Santa Claus Parade Dec. 1.

The parade begins at 6:45 p.m. sharp at the old water treatment plant. Entries are asked to be on location by 6:30 p.m. to get in line.

There is no cost to enter the parade, which gives businesses a terrific opportunity to present to the large crowd attending High Prairie Light-Up. The parade ends at the Civic Square in front of Santa’s Workshop (the old log tourist booth) for the official “flipping of the switch” to turn on the Christmas lights. Santa and Mrs. Claus then go to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre to visit children.