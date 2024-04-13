High Prairie School Division appoints principal at E.W. Pratt

Hasssan Bouakir

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new principal at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie has been named.

Hasssan Bouakir was appointed the new principal starting in September, High Prairie School Division announced in a news release March 25.

Bouakir has 24 years of experience in education and leadership in Canada and in international settings.

Bouakir is delighted about his new assignment.

“I look forward to embrace the mission and vision of the school, joining and leading a team of professionals to provide quality education, a healthy school culture and working together for the success of students,” Bouakir says.

Educated around the world, Bouakir is working towards his Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Western University in Ontario.

Bouakir attained a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Memorial University and he also graduated from the University of Alberta.