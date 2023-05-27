High Prairie School Division nominates HP Friendship Centre for annual Friends of Education Award

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An Indigenous organization serving the High Prairie region has been nominated for a special annual award presented by the Alberta School Boards Association.

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre has been selected as High Prairie School School Division’s nomination for the ASBA Friends of Education Award for Zone 1. Carol Hanlon is the HPNFC’s executive director.

At its regular meeting May 16, the HPSD board approved the nomination, states an HPSD news release May 18.

The award recognizes individuals and organizations who demonstrate their commitment to improving education to students and who make a significant contribution to education in Alberta.

Each school division may nominate one candidate to the zone selection committee. The committee then reviews nominations and selects one recipient to the ASBA.

Each zone hosts a recognition event to honour all nominees.

The ASBA Friends of Education Awards will be presented by the ASBA’s president to a maximum of six recipients at the ASBA fall general meeting. Each recipient will receive a brass school bell.

The Friendship Centre has served the High Prairie region for more than 40 years. It is operated under the Alberta Native Friendship Centres Association, whose vision is to create a healthy thriving culturally-connected urban Indigenous community.

It supports active member Friendship Centres who, through programs and services, engage with and improve the quality of life for urban Indigenous people.

Indigenous cultural teachings, values and identity are at the core of ANFCA that provides opportunities for cultural sharing focused on bridging the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous worldviews.

All programs and services incorporate cultural values and teaching into programs.