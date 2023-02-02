High Prairie School Division notebook

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Staff gets 3 per cent pay raise

Some employees of High Prairie School Division have received a slight pay increase.

At its monthly meeting Jan. 17, the board approved a three per cent increase to all non-unionized uncertified employees retroactive to September 2022, says an HPSD news release.

Trustees discussed the matter in closed session before going back into open meeting where the motion was passed.

After a lengthy discussion around whether to offer an equal dollar amount increase per employee or a set percentage increase, the board voted for the percentage.

Trustees felt a set percentage increase for all employee groups was the best option.

Consultants to rewrite policies

High Prairie School Division is hiring a consultant to update division policies.

The board wants a consultant to help rewrite all policies to ensure inclusivity and that the wording in the policies does not marginalize any groups.