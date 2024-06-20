High Prairie School Division selects Davey as Joussard principal

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Joussard School will welcome John Davey as the new principal in September.

Davey wiill succeed Kienan Wilson, who starts a two-year term as supervisor of human resources at HPSD, says a May 31 news release.

Davey has more than 30 years experience in education, recently including two years as principal within Frontier School Division that serves 75 per cent of Manitoba’s land mass.

He led a school from nursery to Grade 9 which aligns with Joussard School’s K-9 grade structure, ensuring a seamless transition and continued focus on excellence in education across all grade levels.

Davey is excited to start his new role.

“I am eager to apply my 36 years of experience to my new position in Big Lakes County,” Davey says.

“Together with the students, parents and staff at Joussard School, I am committed to make the 2024-25 school year the most successful yet,” Davey says.

He is currently pursuing a Master of Education in Leadership at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

Davey also holds a Master of Education in Educational Studies from the University of Alberta, a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from McGill University in Montreal, and a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and English Literature from the University of Alberta.