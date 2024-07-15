High Prairie School Division studies school police resource officer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division is considering a police resource in Slave Lake.

At its regular board meeting June 18, the board of trustees discussed a proposal by Supt. Murray Marran to have a high school resource police officer in Slave Lake, says a new release dated June 24.

He notes many school divisions in Alberta have police resource officers while others are exploring the option.

The board plans to send a letter to the Town of Slave Lake to request a meeting to discuss a possible partnership and relevant requirements and considerations.