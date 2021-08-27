High Prairie scraps mandatory face covering [mask] bylaw

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has ditched its mandatory face covering [mask] bylaw.

Council scrapped the bylaw at a special meeting of council Aug. 26.

The decision means no one is required by law to wear a mask within town limits.

In effect, council has decided to follow the Government of Alberta’s rules regarding the wearing of masks.

Council is also making it clear that everyone still has the choice to wear a mask if they desire, and ask all citizens to respect that choice.

Please see a full story on the decision on the South Peace News website and Facebook pages Friday morning.