Higher demand expected for Santa’s Little Helpers

Many families, seniors and other adults in High Prairie will celebrate Christmas with a turkey or ham and gift cards for their fixings, thanks to the Children’s Resource Council.

Santa’s Little Helpers will provide food and toys, as well as items for seniors and adult singles in need, CAO Naal Sharkawi says.

“The CRC, along with community support, will provide Christmas gift cards, gifts and toys,” Sharkawi says.

“Gift cards give recipients the ability to pick what they want for Christmas dinner.”

Gift cards are redeemable at Wholesale Market or Freson Bros. in High Prairie.

“They play a large part in our program and have been dedicated supporters for many years,” Sharkawi says.

Last year, 70 care packages were distributed as 39 families with a total of 117 children, as well as 16 individuals and 14 seniors, benefited from the program, he notes.

Demand for care packages is expected to be higher.

“We are estimating an increase due to the economic climate,” Shar- kawi says.

“With the rise in the cost of living, we are expecting more families and others to apply and we encourage them to do so.”

He and the CRC want no child to go without a gift.

“Our goal is for every child to open a gift, big or small, on Christmas morning and have a Christmas dinner,” Sharkawi says.

“We understand that times are tough for many families and others and we want to help as many people in need through our Santa’s Little Helpers program.”

The CRC has a goal to provide meals and gifts to a record number of seniors this year, he says.

“Although we may be the Children’s Resource Council, we are a member of the community and want to continue to support everyone we can,” Sharkawi says.

“We are asking people donating to pick a few items for seniors as well.”

Management and staff a the IDA store next to the Red Apple have agreed to have an Angel Tree for seniors.

“We are grateful for their support,” Sharkawi says.

He also trusts people in the community will continue to be generous to support those in need.

“High Prairie area citizens have always been amazing at contributing to Santa’s Little Helpers,” Sharkawi says.

“Red Apple has always been an incredible supporter for the Santa’s Little Helpers program and we could not do it without their hard work.

“We hope to see more businesses and corporations participate this year – every little bit helps.”

Santa’s Little Helpers seeks donations for more youth-related gifts this year.

In previous years, not many gifts for ages 13-17 years have been donated, Sharkawi says.

The deadline for people to apply for the program is Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

Applications received after the deadline cannot be accepted because of extra planning and donations required, Sharkawi says.

Gift cards and toys will be delivered or may be picked up at the Children’s Centre at 4709 – 51 Ave on Dec. 23 from noon to 4 p.m.

Applications are available at the Children’s Centre or online on the CRC website at hpdcrc.ca.

Toys and monetary donations may also be delivered at the Children’s Centre.

Donations of unwrapped toys are also being accepted under an Angel Tree at Big Lakes Dodge this year.

Individuals, families, businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the Adopt-a-Family program. Sponsorships will provide a family, senior or individual in need with a Christmas meal grocery gift card at Freson Bros. and Wholesale Market.

Donors also have an option to include gifts for children and youth in the family.

The deadline for donations is Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.

“We understand that the application asks specific information, requires banking information and supporting documents; however, please come in and we can help you through the application process,” Sharkawi says.

“The CRC also wants to ensure that all applicants remain anonymous to our screeners.”

Only financial informatin has no names provided, he notes.

“Our screeners are community members and community organization representatives,” Sharkawi says

Monetary donations may be mailed to the Children’s Resource Council; P.O. Box 888; High Prairie, AB; T0G 1E0.

For more information, phone Denise Willier at (780) 523-2715 during regular hours Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Richard Froese

South Peace News