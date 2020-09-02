Higher fences allowed in county hamlets

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Fences on residential lots in hamlets in Big Lakes County can now officially be higher.
At its meeting Aug. 26, council adopted a bylaw to raise the maximum height of front yard fences in hamlet residential districts to six feet from three feet.
Council approved a recommendation from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.
A recommendation for six feet from the Municipal Planning Commission was discussed at the regular council meeting July 8.
Olansky stated in her report July 8 the MPC felt that limiting the height of a front yard fence is restrictive and a high fence may increase the safety of pets and children.
Reeve Richard Simard was the only council member who voted against higher fences.
“I’m totally against a six-foot-high fence, I’ve never been for it,” says Simard at the Aug. 12 meeting. He represents Joussard.