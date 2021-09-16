Hill not seeking re-election

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A second Holy Family Catholic Regional Division trustee is not seeking re-election in the upcoming Oct. 18 election.

Ward 4 Sub 2 – Grimshaw trustee Brian Hill announced his decision on the Holy Family website Sept. 10.

“I feel now is the time for a new person to fill the role of trustee and bring a new perspective to the board table,” he says.

He encourages others to consider running and serving on the board.

“The Grimshaw ward needs representation. The role of a Catholic school trustee is incredibly important to our school parish and community.”

If interested in running, candidates must submit nomination papers before noon on Monday, Sept. 20

If you have questions about the election process, please contact the HFCRD central office at [780] 624-3956.

Ward 1 – High Prairie trustee Rosanne Ochran announced Aug. 25 she is also not seeking re-election. At last report, Leanne Cox has filed nomination papers tfor the election.