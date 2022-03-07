History buff publishes book about Lesser Slave Lake region

The cover of a new history book published by Smith, AB author Sheila Willis.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

Smith, AB entrepre- neur and history buff Sheila Willis is at it again!

This time, she’s published a book.

“I even got asked for my first signed copy, numbered,” says Willis, who is enjoying being an author.

Her new book, Alberta History Lesser Slave Lake Region News Reviews: Volume 1 – 1880 to 1896, is her first paperback, but second go at being an author. Her other book is an eBook.

“It’s going to be a series,” she says. “There will be four or five volumes.”

Over the last year, Willis searched the Peel’s Prairie Provinces database through the University of Alberta library for Lesser Slave Lake. She then wrote out all of the newspaper articles. Lyndsey Carmichael, the archivist at the Rotary Club of Slave Lake Public Library, helped Willis in various ways.

At first, Willis planned on the book being from 1880-98. However, the articles from 1897-98 took up as much space as the current book, so there will be Volume 2.

“There’s a lot of stuff in the newspapers.”

She was struck by “how much activity there was around the whole lake, especially Grouard. We have a fascinating history because we were in the thick of things.”

At the time, Lesser Slave Lake or Slave Lake referred to Grouard, on the west side of the lake. Slave Lake was called Sawridge. The fur trade was big business and many people traveled through on their way to the Yukon gold rush. They traveled by steamship, York boat, dog team, or on horse.

“It’s when the missionaries were coming up,” says Willis.

The Indian residential schools were established, and the build-up to Treaty 8.

“I think it’s fun to read,” says Willis, but it also works as a reference book.

In the midst of the interview, Willis used the index to find various interesting stories. For example, on two occasions the Hudson Bay Company blew up rocks that were making it hard for their steamship to navigate the mouth of the Lesser Slave River.

Another interesting tidbit is that a company from Minnesota found oil on the Lesser Slave River in December 1883. They had a 320-acre parcel of land.

“They were boring for oil and there was no treaty until 1889,” says Willis.

Willis has also connected some articles by theme. She has three articles next to each other. The one talks about how a group of white trappers came back to find their camp burned. They blamed the Indigenous population.

In another article, the white residents blamed the Indigenous population for starting wildfires.

The third article is written by an Anglican missionary who said that the Indigenous people no longer trusted the white men because they poisoned their dogs and started wildfires.

The book is published by Liberty Multimedia out of Fort Vermillion. Willis approached the editor, Matthew Marcone, because she knew he had published a history of the Fort Vermillion area.

The book is available on Amazon and will soon be for sale at the Sawridge Travel Centre.

Asked how sales are going, Willis says “so far it fluctuates, we’ve hit number four in Canadian history. We don’t have the eBook yet.”

Willis will have a book signing at Char’s Railway Cafe in Smith March 5 starting at 11:30 a.m.