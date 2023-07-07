Hit the books! July 7, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Kinuso School Grade 5 students with their summer reading materials! Each kindergarten to Grade 6 student at the school was allowed to pick $20 worth of books for summer reading. The program was funded by a learning loss grant through Alberta Education to support literacy and numeracy (numbers) post-COVID. Photo courtesy of Kinuso School. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Happy retirement, Mr. Lamoureux! Peace High celebrates commencement High Prairie School Division receives Indigenous reconciliation award Holy Family Catholic Regional Division honours longtime employees