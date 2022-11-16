Hockey Gala in Falher Dec 3 promises fun time

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

A chance to dress up and enjoy some company and great entertainment will present itself in early December as Smoky River Minor Hockey holds its annual gala on Dec. 3 in Falher.

The much-anticipated event was put on hiatus through the pandemic but will be welcomed back by eager hockey parents and community members.

“Money raised at the event will go towards general operating costs such as ice rental, referees, and special equipment,” says Smoky River Minor Hockey president Taylor Cote.

“Special equipment includes such things as goalie gear or team jerseys.”

The event, being organized by members of the Smoky River Minor Hockey board and parents, will feature Dueling Pianos with Jesse Peters.

Cocktails start at 5:30, with supper and entertainment to follow. Cote hopes many community members come out to support local minor hockey, all while having a great time at the dance.

“Although there’s no formal dress code, everyone will be well dressed,” says Cote, who adds that the event is usually well supported by the community and tickets are selling quickly.

Cost for the event is $100 per ticket and it includes supper and a midnight lunch, along with entertainment. Tickets can be bought individually or as a table of 8, 10 or 12.

“Supper is catered by Spirit River Catering,” he says. “And this particular event is for people 18 and over.”

Cote says there are a number of sponsorship opportunities, and they are also accepting cash or silent -auction donations.

If you would like to sponsor the event or would like to attend, please phone Cote at (780) 837-1341.