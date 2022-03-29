Hockey Wranglers receive $500 donation

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Peace River Wranglers are getting a $500 donation from Northern Sunrise County to attend the Under 18 B provincial tournament in Slave Lake April 1-3.

Wendy Goulet sent the request to council for consideration at its March 22 meeting, citing eight players on the team resided in the county. She requested $2,000.

Councillor Dan Boisvert questioned the amount believing it excessive. Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba also expressed concern.

“When you put your kids in minor hockey you have to expect these costs,” she said.

Councillor Art Laurin added it was council’s practice to support organizations rather than teams, as they recently did with the Peace River minor football program to help buy helmets, which are used for about 10 years.

“An organization that supports all the teams,” he explained.

“I’m of the opinion we pass on this one,” he added.

Councillor Gaylene Whitehead also noted the amount requested, and made a motion to donate $1,000 which was defeated, A second motion for $500 passed.