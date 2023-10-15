Hodgkinson receives Pioneer Award

Community Futures Peace Country (CFPC) is thrilled to share that its manager, Randy Hodgkinson, was nominated and recently awarded the Pioneer Award for the Community Futures Network of Alberta (CFNA) on Sept. 28.

“The Pioneer Award recognizes individuals who have given many years of dedication and commitment to the Community Futures program, their communities, clients, staff, boards, and peers,” says Phyllis Maki, CFNA executive director.

“This award has great meaning to the Community Futures Program and is not given out every year,” she adds.

Hodgkinson started with CFPC in 1996 as the self employment coordinator and then advanced to the business development manager in 2004. In 2008, he took over as the CFPC manager and has led the CFPC office since.

Hodgkinson has served CFPC for 27 years and recently announced his intention to retire on Jan. 31, 2024.

“I am very proud of our integrity and accomplishment as an organization,” says Hodgkinson.

“I have been blessed with amazing staff and dedicated, engaged board directors and I credit the board and staff’s commitment to putting our clients first for CFPC’s growth. I share this award with all past and current board directors and staff,” he adds.

Hodgkinson was celebrated among his peers at the Community Futures Annual Symposium on Sept. 28 in St. Paul, AB.