Hoedown Jamboree opens July 21

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s been a long time coming but the popular Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle returns for the first time since 2019 on July 21-23.

Of course, the three-year wait had nothing to do with anything but the COVID pandemic and restrictions limiting crowds. There is little doubt people are ready to attend and have a good time.

Some come to dance while some come to enjoy the good food and atmosphere.

But most come to enjoy some terrific music, all performed by live bands, one by one, for hours on end. The entertainment never stops once the music starts July 21 at 6 p.m. until late evening. Even then, bands are known to jam into the wee hours although not part of main stage.

This year will mark the 9th jamboree, hosted by the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association at the junction of Highway 2 and Highway 2A 15 km west of High Prairie. A covered main stage and dance floor provides relief from potential poor weather for musicians and dancers alike.

The popular jamboree provides a weekend of camping, fellowship, music and dancing. Music will be provided by about 30 amateur country bands and is primarily classic and old-time country, traditional fiddle, gospel and bluegrass.

Organizers ask visitors to bring chairs.

Admission is by donation and concession will be on site.

Breakfast and supper are available Friday and Saturday.

Organizers ask you enter the 50/50 cash raffle for a chance to win up to $10,000.

Organizers also ask everyone to respect the rules for the enjoyment of everyone: no alcohol or smoking in public and music areas; no dogs in public or music areas; dogs in the camping area must be kept on a leash at all times; and children must be accompanied by an adult. Camping is available with fire pits, and garbage and recycling containers are provided for everyone’s convenience.

For general information contact Darron Riddle at [780] 523-1581 or for band information contact Louise Myre at [780] 536-7497.