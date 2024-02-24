Hoedown Jamboree returning to Triangle July 25-28

Rudy Klatt, of Spirit River, and formerly of High Prairie, performs at the 10th annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree in 2023.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Toes will be tappin’ and hands clappin’ at the 11th annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree set for July 25-28 at the Pioneer Threshermans Association grounds.

Plans are already well underway, association president Henry Nyberg says.

“We have all the bands lined up,” Nyberg says.

“It’s a free camping weekend and a lot of people from all over Western Canada come attend.”

Many of those people attend other similar festivals on a summer circuit, he says.

“A lot of people who come to the Triangle jamboree have told us that if new people want to come to one of the festivals, come to Triangle,” Nyberg says.

“They say the hospitality is great.”

About 300 travelled from northern and central parts of Alberta and the B.C. Peace region for last year’s event.

“Everyone had a great time,” music co-ordinator Louise Myre says.

Last year’s roster of 23 acts featured musicians from High Prairie, Big Meadow, Joussard, Sucker Creek, Tangent, Assineau, Slave Lake, Grimshaw, Grande Prairie, Sexsmith, Wembley, Chetwynd, Barrhead and Greenwood, B.C.

The event starts Thursday night and ends on Sunday with a morning Gospel Hour.

Before last year, the music festival ended on Sunday around 5 p.m.