Hoedown Jamboree returns to Triangle July 25-28

Smoky River Country, of the Falher area, performs at the 10th annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree in 2023. Left-right, are singer Jean Moore-Lemoine and Nellie Montpellier on the keyboard.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plenty of music and fun will be on tap at the 11th annual Triangle Hoedown Jamboree set for July 25-28.

Several hundred people are expected to attend the event at the Pioneer Threshermans Association grounds.

A total of 23 music acts will take centre stage over the weekend, event spokesperson Darron Riddle says.

The jamboree is a good time for people to gather, listen to music and have fun, he adds.

“People enjoy the music and the dancing,” Riddle says.

“A lot of people have expressed they plan to attend.”

Triangle is one of many jamborees held over the summer in Alberta and British Columbia.

“Many people travel to the jamborees on the circuit, it’s part of their summer vacation,” Riddle says.

“It’s a good time to make new friends and see friends your haven’t seen for a year or more.”

Association president Henry Nyberg says many people who travel the circuit rank Triangle high.

“A lot of people who come to the Triangle jamboree have told us that if new people want to come to one of the jamborees, come to Triangle,” Nyberg says.

“They say the hospitality is great.”

About 300 travelled from northern and central parts of Alberta and the B.C. Peace region for last year’s event.

“Everyone had a great time,” says music co-ordinator Louise Myre.

Last year’s roster of 23 acts featured musicians from High Prairie, Big Meadow, Joussard, Sucker Creek, Tangent, Assineau, Slave Lake, Grimshaw, Grande Prairie, Sexsmith, Wembley, Chetwynd, Barrhead and Greenwood B.C.

The event starts Thursday night in Triangle Hall. Music moves outside for the remainder of the jamboree Friday and Saturday all day and ends on Sunday with a morning Gospel Hour.

Admission to the event is by donation and people are requested to bring their own lawn chairs.

A food concession will be open during the event with breakfast and supper available Friday and Saturday.