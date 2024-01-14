Holiday season calm in High Prairie region

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The holiday season over Christmas and New Year’s was very calm for the High Prairie RCMP.

“I am pleased to say that there were no major issues encountered by the High Prairie RCMP over the holiday,” S/Sgt. Bryce Tarzwell says.

“Due to unseasonably mild temperatures and a lack of snow, highway travel was not impacted in a negative way.

“Our call volume for the holiday season was down substantially from the past and that had to do with the weather.”

Those who celebrated the season also controlled their behaviour.

High Prairie RCMP took a proactive role in impaired driving enforcement over the holidays with check stops along with increased routine patrols.

“In most instances, people were very responsible and ensured that drivers were sober,” Tarzwell says.

He reports that officers were not called to any incidents of impaired driving or parties .

“People were very responsible when it came to celebrating the festive season,” Tarzwell says.

“Sober drivers were chosen to ensure everyone got home safe.”

The only concern he had was the mild temperatures sparked a slight increase in property-related crime.

“The mild temperatures and the lack of snow made those types of crimes easier to accomplish,” Tarzwell says.

He appreciates everyone who celebrated the holidays in a respectful way.

“Again, a big thank-you to the vast majority of local residents for remaining responsible over the holiday to ensure it was a safe and joyous season for all,” Tarzwell says.

He further reminds people to be proactive to protect their property.

“Just remember that during winter, the daylight is short and the nights are long,” Tarzwell says.

“Be very vigilant with locking doors at home and do not let your vehicle run unattended during cold snaps.”

By contrast, weather during the 2022 Christmas holiday was harsh with extremely frigid temperatures and deep snow.

During that time, police responded to calls that ranged from assaults, missing persons and sudden deaths to motor vehicle collisions and cases of mischief.