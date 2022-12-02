Holidays can be a difficult time, but there is help

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Many people may not know it, but the Christmas holiday season can be a very lonely and difficult time for many.

But there is help!

Surviving the Holidays is a two-hour video and workshop with experts on grief and it is coming to High Prairie. The seminar is for adults 18 years and over, who are struggling with grief over the loss of a loved one, no matter how recent or how long ago.

The seminar come from a professionally printed workbook.

The workshop occurs Dec. 7 from 7-9 pm. at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene at 4900 – 59 Avenue. Reserve a seat by calling Sheila at (780) 523-0949.

There is no charge to attend the workshop but donations will be accepted to cover expenses. Tax receipts will be provided for donations $20 and over.

Starting Dec. 14 and ending March 8, GriefShare begins and is a 13-week video seminar featuring some of the foremost experts on grief recovery topics.

No matter what the circumstances, grief recovery is a painful process. Organizers understand how deeply grief and loss hurts people and families, and want people to know there is help for people dealing with the loss of a family member. No matter how recent or how long ago, the goal is not to get people to come to church, contribute money, or sell anyone anything. Organizers are simply providing a safe place where people can begin putting their lives back together.

There is no fee to attend. People aged 18 and over are invited, male or female.

Sessions begin at 7 p.m. each week, exceptions due to weather may occur.

Visit GriefShare.org for more information.