Holy Family appoints Goudreault

Lauri Goudreault

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division has appointed Lauri Goudreault as assistant superintendent of inclusion and student services beginning Aug. 8.

She has been employed in the school division for 29 years in teaching and administration roles, says an HFCRD news release dated July 20.

“I look forward to assisting HFCRD as we continue the journey of providing ‘Student Success in a Catholic Community Guided by Christ’,” Goudreault says.

Supt. Betty Turpin says Goudreault is well qualified for the position.

“Lauri has become a respected leader in our HFCRD community and actively contributes to a positive learning environment for students,” Turpin says.

“We look forward to working with Lauri in this new role and supporting her as she continues to grow in her faith and her vocation.”

Goudreault served as principal at Holy Family School at Grimshaw last school year and previously served as principal at Ecole Providence School at McLennan.

She is dedicated to continuing leadership and providing a positive learning environment for students throughout the division.

Goudreault has brought leadership qualities and created positive cultures for staff and students in her educational roles.

A graduate of Glenmary School and born and raised at Peace River, she complete her Bachelor of Education at the University of Alberta.

Goudreault also completed her Masters of Educational Leadership with a focus on Inclusion in Rural Schools.